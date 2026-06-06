Peter Grossman BBQed by Brian Panish
Iskander Family Plaintiff attorney Brian Panish lambasts a Hollywood Doctor
Cosmetic surgeon Peter Grossman testified in the punitive damages phase of the trial over the Iskanders' wrongful death lawsuit on Friday (June 5, 2026).
Grossman is a nationally prominent plastic surgeon whose wife, Rebecca Grossman, is serving 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder after she hit and killed brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander in a crosswalk while speeding and impaired in her Mecedes-Benz AMG (leased by Peter Grossman).
Jurors in the civil case on Wednesday (June 3) awarded $176 million in compensatory damages to the Iskander family. They are now considering possible punitive damages.
Grossman will continue testifying on Monday. Brian Panish will continue his direct examination questioning.
Grossman's Hollywood film "Judicial Misconduct" Documentary.
Marla Maples & Howie Mandel to star in this abomination.