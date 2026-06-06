Cosmetic surgeon Peter Grossman testified in the punitive damages phase of the trial over the Iskanders' wrongful death lawsuit on Friday (June 5, 2026).



Grossman is a nationally prominent plastic surgeon whose wife, Rebecca Grossman, is serving 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder after she hit and killed brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander in a crosswalk while speeding and impaired in her Mecedes-Benz AMG (leased by Peter Grossman).



Jurors in the civil case on Wednesday (June 3) awarded $176 million in compensatory damages to the Iskander family. They are now considering possible punitive damages.



Grossman will continue testifying on Monday. Brian Panish will continue his direct examination questioning.