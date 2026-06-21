Study of humans and their culture folklore sociology demography population, density socio-anthropological, population studies population vital statistics population growth cultural anthropology census-taking population size social anthropology population analysis.

Kroeber Hall: Bancroft at College Ave:

The Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology (formerly the Robert H. Lowie Museum of Anthropology) is an anthropology museum located in Berkeley, California, on the University of California, Berkeley, campus.

Founded in 1901 under the patronage of Phoebe Apperson Hearst, the original goal of the museum was to support systematic collecting efforts by archaeologists and ethnologists in order to support a department of anthropology at the University of California. The museum was originally located in San Francisco from 1903 (open to the public as of 1911) until 1931, when it moved to the campus of the University of California, Berkeley. On the Berkeley campus, the museum was located in the former Civil Engineering Building until 1959, when, as the Robert H. Lowie Museum of Anthropology, it was moved to the newly built Kroeber Hall. For decades, the museum was considered as having the largest collection of its kind on the west coast. In 1991, the museum’s name was changed to recognize the essential role of Phoebe Apperson Hearst as founder and patron. Today the museum functions as a research unit of the University of California.

Many notable names in American anthropology have been associated with the museum. These include the museum’s first director Frederic Ward Putnam, the anthropologists Alfred L. Kroeber, Robert Lowie, and William Bascom, paleoanthropologists Francis Clark Howell and Tim D. White, Egyptologists Klaus Baer and Cathleen Keller, and archaeologists Max Uhle, George Reisner, John Howland Rowe, J. Desmond Clark, David Stronach, Crawford Hallock Greenewalt Jr. and Patrick Vinton Kirch. It was also the final residence of Ishi, who lived there, in San Francisco, from 1911 until his death in 1916.

Mother of William Randolf Hearst, Phoebe Hearst, benefactor of UC Anthropology.

The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA, formerly abbreviated as BAM/PFA) are a combined art museum, repertory movie theater, and film archive associated with the University of California, Berkeley. Jules Rodrigues Widholm is the current Executive Director since August 2020. She succeeds Lawrence Rinder who served from 2008 to 2020. The museum is a member of the North American Reciprocal Museums program. (Employer of Abigail Folger)

2155 Center Street, Berkeley, CA. 94720: The Art Museum was officially founded in 1963 after a donation was made to the university from artist and teacher Hans Hofmann of 45 paintings plus $250,000. A competition to design a building was announced in 1964, and the museum, designed by Mario Ciampi, and associates Ronald Wagner and Richard Jurasch, opened in 1970. Founding Director Peter Selz, formerly of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, served from 1965 to 1973 and played a key role in establishing the museum, championing unorthodox Bay Area artists. He was succeeded by James Elliott, who served as director until 1988.

The Berkeley Art Museum has shown the works of Ant Farm, Joe Brainard, Joan Brown, Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, Robert Colescott, Jay DeFeo, Juan Gris, Eva Hesse, Paul Kos, Robert Mapplethorpe, Barry McGee, Richard Misrach, Bruce Nauman, Peter Paul Rubens, Martin Puryear, Sebastião Salgado, William Wiley, and many others.