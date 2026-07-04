On 25 April 1969, a bomb exploded at the Fiat booth at a Milan trade fair, in which five people were injured. There was also a bomb discovered at the city's central station. The explosion at Piazza Fontana was not the first, but part of a well-coordinated series of attacks. Gladio is NATO pacification & control program. It is referred to as “The Army left behind” after WW2. Gladio protects fascism.

A second bombing occurred on 12 December 1969 when a bomb exploded at the headquarters of Banca Nazionale dell'Agricoltura (the National Agricultural Bank) in Piazza Fontana (near the Duomo) in Milan, Italy, killing 17 people and wounding 88. The same afternoon, another bomb exploded in a bank in Rome, and another was found unexploded in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The attack was carried out by the neo-fascist paramilitary terrorist group Ordine Nuovo, and possibly undetermined collaborators.

These two bombing signaled the start of “Years of Lead” (Anni di Piombo) in Italy refers to a tumultuous period from the late 1960s to the early 1980s, characterized by political violence, domestic terrorism, and social unrest. This era saw a rise in extremist groups from both the left and right, leading to numerous bombings and shootings, with the first victim being a policeman killed during a left-wing demonstration in 1969. The period is marked by significant events, including the emergence of Italian neofascism and harsh state repression of political activism.

The Italian, NATO & CIA Intelligence Services supervised the “terrorism”, selected the scapegoats, controlled the media narratives and the magistrates. Ultimately theses public bombing, kidnappings and murder led back to: The Vatican Bank, SWISS BANK AUTHORITY, Fascism, industrialists, media, Carabinieri, judges.

Terrorism Chaos established the pretext for order and greater centralized power. Order means the authority & subjugation over the common citizen. Just as COVID achieved in 2021-present leading to REAL ID verification, programmable money.

The deaths of Pinelli & Calabresi:

The Piazza Fontana bombing was initially attributed to Italian anarchists. After over 80 arrests were made, the suspect Giuseppe Pinelli, an anarchist railway worker, died after falling from the fourth-floor window of the police station where he was being held.[3] Serious discrepancies existed in the police account, which initially maintained that Pinelli had committed suicide by leaping from the window during a routine interrogation session. Three police officers interrogating Pinelli, including Commissioner Luigi Calabresi, were put under investigation in 1971 for his death, but a later inquiry, which ended on 25 October 1975, concluded that there were no wrongdoings regarding Pinelli’s death: public prosecutor Gerardo D’Ambrosio established that his fall had been caused by fainting and losing balance, tired after three days of intense questioning.

Calabria Train Bombings:

In the early 1970s, Calabria experienced a series of violent political attacks linked to the 1970 Reggio Calabria revolt and the rise of neo-fascist terrorism. One of the most significant train-related bombings occurred in 1972, when nine terrorist attacks targeted trains heading to Reggio Calabria.

Kidnapping & murder of Prime Minister Aldo Moro:

On March 16, 1978, as Moro was en route to a parliamentary session for a confidence vote in a new government led by Giulio Andreotti, his car was ambushed in Rome. The Red Brigades attacked, killing five of Moro’s bodyguards and abducting him. This brazen act shocked the nation and initiated a 55-day standoff between the Italian government and the terrorists.

Italy Train Station Bombing — The Bologna Massacre of 1980:

The Bologna massacre (Italian: strage di Bologna) was a terrorist bombing of Bologna Centrale railway station in Italy on 2 August 1980 at 10:25 CEST, killing 85 people and injuring over 200. It remains the worst terrorist attack in Italy since World War II and one of Europe’s deadliest until the 2004 Madrid train bombings.

The Disappearance of the Vatican Girl:

Emanuela Orlandi vanished while returning home from her music school in Rome. On the day of her disappearance, she had been offered a job distributing flyers for Avon cosmetics, which she discussed with friends and family before her flute lesson at the Tommaso Ludovico da Victoria music school. After her lesson, she was reportedly seen getting into a large, dark-colored car and was never seen again. Her father, Ercole Orlandi, worked for Paul Marcinkus at the Vatican Bank, and the family lived within Vatican City walls, which added to the case’s complexity and international attention.

Licio Gelli was a fascist & Grand Master of Propaganda Due: (Pyramid of Power):

Licio Gelli was accused of playing a key role in Operation Gladio, a clandestine infiltration operation organized by the CIA and NATO during the Cold War, which formed a secret anti-communist clandestine network that operated in Europe under the direction of NATO and the American CIA, involved in terrorist acts, a "tension strategy" Conceived to facilitate the arrival of a supposed neo-fascist right-wing authoritarian regime to face an eventual government of the then powerful Italian Communist Party. Today “The Strategy of Tension” is fully deployed in all SWISS Hunger Games.

Licio Gelli lived at the Apex of SWISS BANK AUTHORITY and Italian Politics, Mass Media, Opus Dei Fascist Roman Catholicism and the IOR Vatican Bank.

The emblem for NATO-Gladio is the gunsight for a high-powered sniper’s rifle.