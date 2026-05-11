Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
3hEdited

Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misty_(song)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Play_Misty_for_Me

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bixby_Bridge

Reply
Share
Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
2h

Tack så mycket!

Mange, mange tak!

VIDUNDERLIGT!!!!

- and now for the full fillum..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture