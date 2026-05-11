During 1954 Erroll Garner was inspired to write “Misty” on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago which passed through a thunderstorm: as the plane descended into O’Hare, Garner looked through the window to see a rainbow glowing through a haze and was moved to begin composing “Misty” on the spot, striking imaginary piano keys on his knees as he hummed the notes he imagined (causing his neighboring passenger to summon a flight attendant to assist the apparently ill Garner).

The lyrics were added later by Johnny Burke. Burke was initially reluctant to create lyrics for the tune but was persuaded to do so at the insistence of his pianist, Herb Mesick. It was said that Mesick played the tune every time Burke came into the room, until Burke said: “Alright, give me the damn music, and I’ll do it.” Burke wrote the lyrics in two to three hours. a

This is the Carmel, PCH-1 & Bixby Bridge that I know and love!

Romantic Poetry reading disk jockey Dave Garver meets “psycho nutcase” Evelyn.

Jessica Walter played a nightmarish stalker bee-atch.

Busty Evelyn.

The Bixby Bridge constructed in 1931-32. The Great Depression Era.