"Please come home for Christmas" by Don Henley

Donald Hugh Henley (born July 22, 1947) is an American singer, songwriter and musician. Henley is a founding member of the Eagles, serving as a songwriter, drummer, and vocalist for the band. He sang lead vocals on Eagles songs such as “Witchy Woman”, “Desperado”, “Best of My Love”, “One of These Nights”, “Hotel California”, “Life in the Fast Lane”, and “The Long Run”. The Eagles disbanded in 1980 but reunited in 1994.

After the Eagles’ 1980 breakup, Henley pursued a solo career and released his debut studio album I Can’t Stand Still in 1982. As a solo artist, he has released five studio albums, two compilation albums, and one live DVD. His notable solo tracks include “Dirty Laundry”, “The Boys of Summer”, “All She Wants to Do Is Dance”, “Not Enough Love in the World”, “Sunset Grill”, “New York Minute”, “The End of the Innocence”, “The Last Worthless Evening”, “The Heart of the Matter”, and “Taking You Home”.