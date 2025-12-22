Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"Please come home for Christmas" by Don Henley

Donald Hugh Henley (born July 22, 1947) is an American singer, songwriter & musician.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Dec 22, 2025

Donald Hugh Henley (born July 22, 1947) is an American singer, songwriter and musician. Henley is a founding member of the Eagles, serving as a songwriter, drummer, and vocalist for the band. He sang lead vocals on Eagles songs such as “Witchy Woman”, “Desperado”, “Best of My Love”, “One of These Nights”, “Hotel California”, “Life in the Fast Lane”, and “The Long Run”. The Eagles disbanded in 1980 but reunited in 1994.

After the Eagles’ 1980 breakup, Henley pursued a solo career and released his debut studio album I Can’t Stand Still in 1982. As a solo artist, he has released five studio albums, two compilation albums, and one live DVD. His notable solo tracks include “Dirty Laundry”, “The Boys of Summer”, “All She Wants to Do Is Dance”, “Not Enough Love in the World”, “Sunset Grill”, “New York Minute”, “The End of the Innocence”, “The Last Worthless Evening”, “The Heart of the Matter”, and “Taking You Home”.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture