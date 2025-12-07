Please lend me an ear cause I want you to hear...

Now You Has Jazz

Song by Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong:

Dear gentlefolk of Newport

Or maybe I should

Say hats and cats

I want you to lend an ear

Because, well, I want you

To hear some really

Shimmering sharps and flats

For these cozy virtuosi

Just about the greatest

In the trade are fixing

To show you now precisely how

Or approximately

Jazz music is made

Well, you take some skins

Jazz begins

Then you take a bass

Man, now we’re

Getting someplace

Take a box

One that rocks

Take a blue horn

New Orleans born

You take a stick

With a lick

Take a bone

Ho ho, hold the phone

Take a spot

Cool and hot

Now you has jazz, jazz

Jazz, jazz, jazz

That’s positively theraputic

Now you has jazz, jazz, jazz

Masters Hall and Young

That’s Ed Hall

And Tommy Young

Now you has Masters

Kyle and Shaw

That’s Billy Kyle

Arvil Shaw

Now you has Mr. Barrett Deems

Listen to, well, you know who

Hey, Pops, you wanna grab

A little of what’s left here

Yeah, Daddy, yeah

Here we go

If you sail

(Sailing, sailing)

Over the sea

(Will you wait for me)

Take my tip, they’re all

Molto hip in Italy

(Well, Arrevederci)

(As for France)

Oh, I know you’re

Very big there

(Yes, believe it or not)

I do believe, I do indeed

(Frenchmen all prefer what

They call le jazz hot)

Take a plane

(Bobba doo zot)

Go to Siam in Bangkok

Today round the clock

Well, they all like to jam

Indians on the Amazon

Beat one bar and

All of them are

(Well, gone, man, gone)

From the Equator

Up to the Pole

Everybody winging

Everybody singing

That rock, rock, rock

Rock, rock and roll

From the East to the West

From the coast to the coast

Jazz is king cause jazz is

The thing folks dig

That’s jazz