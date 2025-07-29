Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Policing or ARMED MILITARY Hunger Game Prison Thugs?

Secured Hamlet Program (SHP) of Vietnam is what everyone has now.
Jul 29, 2025
REAL ID electronic corridors and secured perimeter Geofenced perimeter, Fusion Center remote controlled Drones & Helicopters above.

Programmable TOKEN Obedience Money, Crypto or CBDC matters not.

Your Sheriff, Police, Maritime Judges, City Councils. District Attorneys all work for Geneva United Nation Agenda 2030 and are fully complicit in NATO felony crimes.

There is nowhere to turn. We are surrounded by criminals.

Understand your situation and become aware of the danger we are in.

