Q: Who really runs the Holy Roman Catholic Church?

A: The SWISS Papal Guards & Vatican Fascist Bankers. UN Agenda 2030 set Church policy for: “We are one" mantra”, Vaccinations, COVID masking, REAL ID verification, Climate Action, Human Augmentation, Programmable Money, Pacification & Control directions, aka: Obedience & Code of Omerta.

The Swiss Guards officially joined the Vatican on January 22, 1506:

The Pontifical Swiss Guard was established under Pope Julius II when the first contingent of 150 Swiss mercenaries, led by Captain Kaspar von Silenen, arrived at the Vatican on January 22, 1506, and were blessed by the Pope, marking the official foundation of the Guard. This unit was created to serve as a personal protective force for the Pope and the Apostolic Palace, and it remains one of the oldest military units in continuous operation in the world.

Historical Context:

Before 1506, Swiss mercenaries had already been employed by the Papacy in the late 15th century. Popes such as Sixtus IV, Innocent VIII, and Alexander VI had used Swiss troops in various military alliances and conflicts, particularly against the Duke of Milan and in support of French alliances. However, it was Pope Julius II who formalized a permanent Swiss contingent under direct papal control.

Early Service and Legacy:

The Swiss Guards quickly earned a reputation for bravery and loyalty. Their most famous early act of heroism occurred during the Sack of Rome in 1527, when nearly all of the 189 guardsmen died defending Pope Clement VII. Over the centuries, the Guard has continued to serve as both a ceremonial and functional protective force, adapting to modern security needs while maintaining its traditional Renaissance-era uniforms and Swiss heritage.

Today, the Swiss Guard continues to protect the Pope, the Vatican, and the Apostolic Palace, with a fixed contingent of around 135 members, reflecting the size of the original 150-man unit that arrived in 1506.

Second Vatican Council or Vatican II was the 21st and most recent ecumenical council of the Catholic Church. The council met each autumn from 1962 to 1965 in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City for sessions of 8 and 12 weeks.

Pope John XXIII convened the council because he felt the Church needed “updating” (Italian: aggiornamento). He believed that to better connect with people in an increasingly secularized world, some of the Church’s practices needed to be improved and presented in a more understandable and relevant way.

Number of Obelisks in Vatican City:

The Vatican City — and more broadly the Vatican area in Rome — is home to one major ancient Egyptian obelisk, the Vatican Obelisk in St. Peter’s Square. This is the only ancient obelisk in Rome that has never fallen, and it is the only one in Vatican City.

While Rome as a whole has 13 major ancient obelisks in total, including several in other parts of the city, only the Vatican Obelisk is located within Vatican City’s boundaries Pantheon. The rest are found in Rome’s historic center, such as Piazza del Popolo, Piazza San Pietro, and Piazza San Marco.

Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, addresses the ethical, social, and spiritual challenges posed by artificial intelligence, urging humanity to remain “profoundly human” and to regulate AI for the common good.

Overview:

Published on May 25, 2026, Magnifica Humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence is Pope Leo XIV’s first major encyclical, spanning over 42,000 words and 245 paragraphs. The document frames AI not merely as a technological issue but as an anthropological and moral challenge, emphasizing that technology is never neutral and reflects the values of those who create and control it.