Posed as Junkyard Sculptures, Pt 2

The Toronto‑based generic drug company Apotex was entered to acquisition negotiation in September 2022 by SK Capital Partners, a New York‑based private equity firm.

SK Capital Partners, founded in 2007 and spun out of Arsenal Capital Partners, specializes in investing in mature and middle‑market companies across North America, with a focus on sectors like specialty materials, chemicals, and life sciences. The firm typically invests between $100 and $200 million in equity for transactions valued up to $500 million, targeting companies with $50–$500 million in annual revenue and at least $100 million in EBITDA.

The acquisition of Apotex, Canada’s largest producer of generic drugs, was part of SK Capital’s life science sector strategy. The deal was advised by Rothschild Global Advisory and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg. SK Capital’s leadership team, including Aaron Davenport, has since been involved in guiding Apotex’s growth and transformation into a Canadian‑based global health company.

In April 2023, SK Capital completed the acquisition and appointed Allan Oberman as President and CEO, bringing decades of pharmaceutical industry experience to the role. The firm’s investment in Apotex has been notable, with the Sherman family retaining a significant stake after the IPO in 2026.

For over four decades, Dr. Barry Siadat has been an inventor, innovator, business leader and investor in the specialty chemicals and materials industries. He has over two dozen patents and is the author of over 20 scientific publications, as well as several business and management articles. From 1978 to 1995, Dr. Siadat held a variety of technical, marketing and business management positions with WR Grace & Co., including Vice President of Corporate Technology. In 1995, he joined AlliedSignal, where he was Corporate Vice President and Chief Growth Officer and later President of Avient Technologies. Since December 2000, Barry has led a variety of private control investments in specialty chemicals, specialty materials and pharmaceutical companies and has been the lead investor and Chairman of over a dozen privately held companies. Currently, he is the Chairman of the Board of Archroma and he serves on the Board of Directors of Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Ascend Performance Materials, SI Group, and Aristech Acrylics and a member of the Board of Directors of Venator Materials PLC.

Mr. Jamshid Keynejad is a Co-Founder, Managing Director and member of the Executive Committee of SK Capital. Mr. Keynejad currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of SEQENS and Apotex. Mr. Keynejad previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of IBA Molecular and as a member of the Board of Directors of Ascend Performance Materials, SI Group, Perimeter Solutions, Halo Pharmaceutical, AEB Group, Aristech Acrylics and Addivant. Prior to founding SK Capital, Mr. Keynejad led several private investments in a variety of industries, both as a principal investor and Managing Director. Mr. Keynejad began his career at Ernst & Whinney. Mr. Keynejad received his B.S.E. in Mathematics from London University with first class honors.

Today the Sherman Family Trustees remain the same as of December 13, 2017: