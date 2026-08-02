Post-Star Chamber Debriefing Video

Peel Police Superintendent in 1973 — William Teggart was a ‘first responder”!

In 1973, the Peel Regional Police Service (then still a collection of separate municipal police forces before amalgamation in 1974) was led by William Teggart, who was serving as its chief at the time.

William Teggart had joined the force in the early 1950s, initially on the traffic beat, and later became a detective, rising through the ranks over more than 30 years.

Teggart’s tenure in 1973 was marked by high-profile cases, including the resolution of one of Canada’s most celebrated murder investigations — the 1973 slaying of Christine Demeter. His last arrest before moving into administrative roles was Peter Demeter, who was convicted of her murder. A plaster cast of Demeter’s skull remains a notable artifact in his office.

By the late 1970s, Teggart was already known for his leadership in expanding Peel’s policing capabilities, creating specialized units such as the Tactical and Rescue Unit, Canine Bureau, Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery, Snowmobile Unit, Explosives Disposal, Polygraph Bureau, Industrial Relations, Race and Ethnic Relations, and Crime Stoppers. These developments reflected a shift toward modernizing policing in the region.

While the official title “Superintendent” is not explicitly used in the 1973 context, Teggart’s role as chief of Peel Police at that time would have been the highest-ranking position in the service, overseeing all operations and strategic direction. His leadership in 1973 laid the groundwork for the service’s transformation into the unified Peel Regional Police in 1974.

The COINTELPRO defense barrister who lost his case on purpose?

Edward Leonard Greenspan (February 28, 1944 – December 24, 2014) A prominent media connected Canadian COINTELPRO lawyers, and a prolific author of legal volumes. His fame was owed to numerous high-profile clients and to his national exposure on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation radio series (and later a CBC television series) Scales of Justice (1982–1994). A clone of CIA Melvin Belli.

Greenspan’s work as a criminal defense lawyer was widely recognized in the form of honorary degrees and medals. In 1999, the Law Society of Upper Canada awarded him an Honorary Doctor of Laws. He was awarded the G. Arthur Martin Medal in 2001. He received a Doctor of Civil Laws from the University of Windsor in 2002, Assumption University in 2004 and Brock University in 2012. He was awarded the Advocates’ Society Medal in 2009 and the highest honor to be bestowed on an Ontario Lawyer, the Law Society Medal.

In December 1983, Greenspan found himself marginally involved in the murder of the gangster Domenic Racco. The gangster Giuseppe Avigone saw Greenspan to ask him to cash the $8,000 cheque that Racco had with him when he was killed, a request that Greenspan refused.

A Canadian of Jewish heritage, Greenspan was a vocal supporter of Israel and related issues. On October 10, 2002, he and fellow Toronto lawyer David C. Nathanson published an opinion piece in the National Post arguing that the Canada Customs and Revenue Agency should recognize the Magen David Adom as a charitable organization.

Greenspan was an outspoken opponent of the death penalty. In 1986, when the House of Commons of Canada was debating a proposal to reinstate capital punishment in Canada, Greenspan suspended his practice for three months in order to tour the country and debate the issue in any forum available. The proposal was ultimately defeated. In 2001, he argued and won a case at the Supreme Court of Canada which barred extradition of people from Canada to face possible capital punishment in other countries.

Greenspan was partners with some of the most accomplished lawyers in Canada. Greenspan’s former partners include Michael Moldaver (Supreme Court of Canada Judge), Marc Rosenberg (Judge of the Ontario Court of Appeal), Marie Henein and Todd B. White. As of 1986, he was reported to have billed $1.1 million for one murder case; when asked to disclose his fee, he suggested the reporter “get charged with a criminal offence, come to my office and I’ll be happy to talk to you”. Greenspan was an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s criminal justice legislation, including in a 2012 opinion piece in magazine The Walrus and a 2013 opinion piece in newspaper The Globe and Mail.

Greenspan was the subject of a documentary film, A Criminal Mind, directed by Barry Avrich.

Greenspan died of heart failure at the age of 70 while vacationing in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2014. Greenspan's funeral was held at Beth Torah Synagogue in Toronto with burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery

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