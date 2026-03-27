Military Context of Pacification:

In a military context, the term pacification refers to a process by which the cooperation or surrender of a population is secured by military force or other means of coercion. The term originated in the Roman Empire where it saw popular usage in the context of the Roman ideal of pax (peace) and Roman imperial expansion. According to historian Myles Lavan, the Latin term pacare (to pacify) evoked to the Romans a grand project of peace-making while, in English, “pacified” has since crystallized as a euphemism for the suppression of resistance to state power.

From 1880 onward the term saw popular usage by colonial empires as a pretext for war under the guise of protecting populations, alongside the colonial concept of protectorates. The term pacification is therefore often presented in quotation marks by contemporary historians.

Control is the power to influence or direct people's behavior or the course of events.

The Praetorian Guard:

The Praetorian Guard (Latin: cohortes praetoriae) was the imperial guard of the Imperial Roman army that served various roles for the Roman emperor including being a bodyguard unit, counterintelligence, crowd control and gathering military intelligence.

During the Roman Republic, the Praetorian Guards were escorts for high-ranking political officials and were bodyguards for the senior officers of the Roman legions. In 27 BC, after Rome’s transition from republic to empire, the first emperor of Rome, Augustus, designated the Praetorians as his personal security escort. For three centuries, the guards of the Roman emperor were also known for their palace intrigues, by whose influence upon imperial politics the Praetorians could overthrow an emperor and then proclaim his successor as the new caesar of Rome. In AD 312, Constantine the Great disbanded the cohortes praetoriae and destroyed their barracks at the Castra Praetoria.

Modern Praetorian Guards (Secret Service Agents) for John F. Kennedy:

The NATO criminals, Left to Right: Clint Hill, Roy Kellerman, William Greer

Semi-public execution inside of a Scottish Rite Pyramid Park with an Obelisk.