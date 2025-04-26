Precision Medical Care by Sabrina Wallace

Telemetry data remote access via Biological Signals via POLL wireless technology.

Blood pressure, heart rate, software & our WBAN (wireless body area network)

Medical Doctors are licensed to access both MESH SMART DUST systems as well as human Biological Data from patients. aka: Remote Patient Monitoring

This program is already deployed in Assisted Living Residences & Hospice Care.

Our DNA imprint has become a virtual MAC address (Media Access Control) aka: Black Box Layer III

H-7 Industrial Internet of Everything (IoE) software & equipment.

SCADA Polling Management

Telemetry devices typically share a common (and costly) communications link. The more efficiently you can use that network the less often you will need to expand it as you add new PLCs and RTUs to your system.

VTScada’s integrated SCADA Polling Management features automatically organize scheduled polling cycles and communications channels to simplify device communications and reduce integration time.

Eliminate Expensive Master PLCs

VTScada software polls each remote site directly, eliminating the need for a master PLC device. This reduces hardware costs, configuration time and points of failure.

Polling Groups

Devices may be grouped into sets with similar communications channels (i.e. radio, wireless Ethernet gateway), allowing each group’s polling cycle to act independently. Each cycle can be independently enabled or disabled. Configure an unlimited number of independent polling groups.

Operational Polling Control

‘Enable Polling Checkbox’ and ‘Toggle Polling Button’ widgets start/stop polling without configuration privileges. https://www.vtscada.com/polling-management/