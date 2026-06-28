Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, pimp for Geneva Global Agenda 2030, The WHO. Here he pimps & shills for Human Augmentation for hoax illnesses.

Above photo is a 1939 Public Service Poster for Cancer Treatment. Medicine has changed very little in eighty years. It’s just business as usual in 2026 with CRISPR human augmentation and trillions of dollars for the providers.

Once a SWISS BANK College of Corporations is sponsored and institutionalized, the basis for its establishment can never be threatened. It becomes a Metaverse.

The “war” on cancer in the U.S. focused on the expansion of research on causes and cures. It began with the National Cancer Act of 1971. The act was intended “to amend the Public Health Service Act so as to strengthen the National Cancer Institute in order to more effectively carry out the national effort against cancer”. It was signed into law by then President Richard Nixon on 23 December 1971.

In 1973, cancer research led to a Cold War incident, where co-operative samples of reported oncoviruses were discovered to be contaminated by HeLa.

In 1984, Harald zur Hausen discovered first HPV16 and then HPV18 responsible for approximately 70% of cervical cancers. For discovery that human papillomaviruses (HPV) cause human cancer, zur Hausen won a 2008 Nobel Prize.

From 1971 to 2007 the United States invested over $200 billion on cancer research; that total includes funding from public and private sectors and foundations.

Despite this substantial investment, the country saw just a five percent decrease in the cancer death rate (adjusting for size and age of the population) between 1950 and 2005. Longer life expectancy may be a contributing factor to this, as cancer rates and mortality rates increase significantly with age. More than three out of five cancers are diagnosed in people aged 65 and over.

Cancer was first documented in humans around 3000 BCE in ancient Egyptian medical texts, with the Edwin Smith Papyrus describing breast tumors.

Earliest Evidence of Cancer:

Cancer is not a modern disease; evidence of cancer has been found in the fossil record, including tumors in dinosaur bones dating back 70–200 million years and in fossilized fish as far back as 300 million years ago. In humans, the oldest known case is a type of bone cancer called osteosarcoma, discovered in the toe bone of an early human-like relative in South Africa, dating to approximately 1.7 million years ago.

Ancient Human Records:

The earliest written description of cancer in humans comes from the Edwin Smith Papyrus, an ancient Egyptian medical text from around 3000 BCE, which describes a “bulging tumor of the breast” and notes that there was no effective treatment at the time. This papyrus is considered the first recorded diagnosis of cancer. Ancient Egyptians often attributed cancer to supernatural causes, while later Greek physicians sought natural explanations.

Acute and extended exposure to Radiation Poison or Ionized repeated energy waves can cause Cancers. This would include CRISPR Cas9 as well as SMART METERS.

Ionizing energy waves are a type of ionizing radiation — high‑energy electromagnetic waves or subatomic particles that can remove electrons from atoms or molecules, creating charged particles (ions). This ionization can disrupt molecular bonds and damage living tissue.

As of now, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus remains the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2026. He has been in office since 2017 and is set to serve until August 2027, when his second term will end.

Geneva Global Pimp for COVD Hoax & universal Biocyberinterface Jab REAL IDs.