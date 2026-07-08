NATO’s Network-Centric Warfare Doctrine:

NATO’s network-centric warfare (NCW) doctrine is a military approach that leverages information technology to connect sensors, command systems, and weapons into a shared battlespace, enabling faster, more synchronized, and more precise operations across all levels of warfare.

Network-centric warfare, also called network-centric operations or net-centric warfare, is a military doctrine or theory of war that aims to translate an information advantage, enabled partly by information technology, into a competitive advantage through the computer networking of dispersed forces. It was pioneered by the United States Department of Defense in the 1990s.

Is Precision Medicine a Form of Netcentric Warfare?

Precision medicine is not a direct form of netcentric warfare, but it shares dual-use potential with it — meaning the same technologies and data systems can be applied for both civilian health benefits and military or strategic purposes.

Netcentric warfare is a military doctrine that uses advanced information and communication technologies to network sensors, command systems, and weapons, enabling real-time data sharing, enhanced situational awareness, and rapid decision-making across dispersed forces. Its goal is to translate information superiority into a competitive advantage on the battlefield.

Precision medicine, on the other hand, is a medical approach that tailors treatments to an individual’s genetic, molecular, and phenotypic profile, using advances in genetics, pharmacology, biomarkers, and imaging. It aims to improve health outcomes by personalizing care. In other words, YES Precision Medicine is NCW.

CRISPR is a precise gene-editing technology that allows scientists to modify DNA in living organisms, enabling breakthroughs in medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology.

CRISPR, short for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, is a technology adapted from a natural bacterial defense system that protects bacteria from viruses by storing fragments of viral DNA and using them to recognize and cut invading genetic material. In the laboratory, CRISPR is used to selectively modify the DNA of living organisms, allowing researchers to remove, add, or alter specific genes.

UC Berkeley Nobel laureate & Chancellor of Biomedicine Jennifer Doudna.