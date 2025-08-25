Prelude: Gladio Murder of Roberto Calvi, God's Banker et al...

The Media Promoted “embezzlement crimes” were a Red Herring. At no time were any monies ever lost or stolen. Propaganda Due (P2) is a pyramid within the Pyramid of Power involving the Geneva-based Knights Templar, Knights of Malta & SWISS BANK AUTHORITY. Members of Propaganda Due Secret Society are referred to as Black Friars.

Italian Licio Gelli was the Venerable Grand Master of Propaganda Due from 1969.

The Gladio Murders domino-effect began with the (911) Presidency of Salvador Allende & replacement of Augusto Pinochet on 911, September 11, 1973.

Next to fall, within the walls of the Holy See Vatican, was Pope John Paul I on September 28, 1978 (33-days into his papacy). Then the murders gained momentum from Milan, Palermo, London, Rome, Upper-Eastside Manhattan to the Voghera Prison.

Salvador Allende, 65, President of Chile, September 11, 1973 (staged coup)

Pope John Paul I, 65. His holiness ordered an audit of the Vatican Bank (IOR)

Giogio Ambrosoli, 45. He was performing an audit of Michele Sindona’s Bank.

Boris (Giogio) Giulamo, 48. Police Chief of Palermo assisting in the bank audit.

Roberto Calvi, 62, Chairman of Banco Ambrosiano (Vatican’s Bank), June 17, 1982

Teresa Graziella Corracher, 55, Executive Secretary of Roberto Calvi, June 17, 1982

Giuseppe Della Cha, 54, Banco Ambrosiano Director, October 1, 1982

Emanuela Orland, 15, youngest citizen of the Holy See Vatican. June 22, 1983

Paul Castellano, 71, Head of Gambino Crime Family of New York, Dec 16, 1985

Michele Sindona, 65, murdered by cyanide Capaccino, March 22, 1986 (The Shark)

Gladio Operatives suspected in the garrote murder of Roberto Calvi in London: