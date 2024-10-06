Presenters, Posers, Pretenders (Media Talking Heads)

Media concealment artists, misdirection and chaos agents.
Make me laugh!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Maher
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carrot_Top
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerry_Seinfeld
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_David
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Will_Smith
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amy_Schumer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russell_Brand
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Hartman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Rogan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NewsRadio
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lorne_Michaels
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cheryl_Hines
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_F._Kennedy_Jr.
Heavy Metal Mask advocates for Hollywood Music:
https://www.decibelmagazine.com/2020/07/10/decibel-presents-get-behind-the-mask-an-online-gallery-of-metal-musicians-in-support-of-public-health/
Disney ESPN Woke Messaging:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sage_Steele
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mina_Kimes
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_A._Smith
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_Olbermann
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenn_Greenwald
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Per%C3%B3n
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eva_Per%C3%B3n
https://unlimitedhangout.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_Francis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Rock
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julia_Louis-Dreyfus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whoopi_Goldberg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Colbert
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Fallon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Stern
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drew_Pinsky
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Carolla
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Adam_Carolla_Project
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Dore
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dakota_Johnson