Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Presenters, Posers, Pretenders (Media Talking Heads)

Angry Clowns, unfunny comedians: Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, Adam Corolla, Chelsea Handler, Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Silverman, Whoopi Goldberg, Howard Stern, Seinfeld
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 06, 2024

Media concealment artists, misdirection and chaos agents.

Make me laugh!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Maher
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carrot_Top
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerry_Seinfeld
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_David
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Will_Smith
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amy_Schumer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russell_Brand
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Hartman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Rogan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NewsRadio
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lorne_Michaels
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cheryl_Hines
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_F._Kennedy_Jr.

Heavy Metal Mask advocates for Hollywood Music:
https://www.decibelmagazine.com/2020/07/10/decibel-presents-get-behind-the-mask-an-online-gallery-of-metal-musicians-in-support-of-public-health/

Disney ESPN Woke Messaging:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sage_Steele
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mina_Kimes
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_A._Smith
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_Olbermann

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenn_Greenwald
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Per%C3%B3n
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eva_Per%C3%B3n

https://unlimitedhangout.com/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_Francis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Rock
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julia_Louis-Dreyfus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whoopi_Goldberg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Colbert
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Fallon

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Stern
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drew_Pinsky
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Carolla
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Adam_Carolla_Project
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Dore
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dakota_Johnson

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture