Private Bankers are sociopathic Reptilians of NATO crimes

Satanic Politician, COVID OCCULTIST & hypocrite for the Ivy Love Getty fake wedding
Sep 28, 2025
SMART LA 2028 steroid Olympics will celebrate Augmented Enslaved Zombies.

  • The Obelisk is the SWISS Chain of Command hierarchy symbol of obedience.

  • You are a Node on their Network. Only your compliance grants you Social Credit Money and access to the TOKEN Economy, public spaces and services.

  • Disobedience will disable your Social CREDIT.

  • This is the 7G MESH Internet of Behavior (IoB), Techno-Enslavement.

  • Welcome to UN Agenda 2030. You will own nothing and be miserable.

  • REAL ID Rollout (UN Agenda 2030)

  • Biometric Verification Access or Denial Techno-Enslavement SWISS CONTROL:

REAL ID Rollout (UN Agenda 2030)

New digital ID will be mandatory to work in the UK:

