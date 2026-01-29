By Order of the Committee for Public Safety. Established April 6, 1793, Paris France.
Black Rock, a Banker’s heart, is cold as ice.
Revenge is a meal best serve cold.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
PRIVATE BANKING Reconciliation, Retribution & Resolution Act
Jan 29, 2026
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes