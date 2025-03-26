Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Professor Engelstein is a Lord God King Professor!

Cul de Sac felony crimes are standard operations with Occult Military Hollywood.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 26, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) is a ludicrous cipher code intended for retards and embraced by Stanford University Hoover Institute Victor Davis Hanson and his fellow COINTELPRO cohorts. Stanford University embraces Face Diapers & 7G Graphene Jabs! Cult Obedience, Omerta, Human Augmentation.

P Diddy & CBS William S. Paley were assigned the same crib at 200 So. Mapleton Dr. in Holmby Hills. Denzel Washinton & Gordon Getty's girlfriend Cynthia Beck are the neighbors.

In May 2019, police raided a house that Cynthia Beck owns in Bel-Air and arrested her "longtime companion" Girard Damien Saenz, and seized over 1,000 guns. Thirty law enforcement personnel needed over 12 hours to remove all the weapons.

Marlon Brando & Jack Nicholson were assigned the same Cul de Sac located at 12850 Mulholland Drive above the Franklin Canyon Reservoir. This is the address of the Roman Polanski rape of Samantha Gailey, age 13.

Roman Polanski was arraigned on six offenses against Samantha Gailey (now Geimer), a 13-year-old girl: unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, rape by use of drugs, perversion, sodomy, a lewd and lascivious act upon a child under the age of 14 and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.

Jewish Jacob Paley (uncle of CBS William) & Eric Schmidt (Google) were each assigned the same crib in Holby Hills located at 1060 Brooklawn Drive.

Ronald Reagan was ensconced at 666 Saint Cloud Road Bel Air.

Michael Jackson, Prince, Elton John, Jose Menendez & William Link (Murder She Wrote) were all assigned housing at 722 North Elm Drive.

Mutiny is when we disobey direct orders by a pseudo commanding authority.

The world needs less love and more non-compliance.

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
SWISS World Control: NATO, Drugs, TOKEN Credit, Chemicals & Gene Editing
  Juxtaposition1
Credit Suisse, Legacy of Larceny (Social Credit Tokens) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
Credit Suisse, Legacy 0f Larceny (Social Credit Tokens) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
Geofencing Searches & 4th Amendment Rights?
  Juxtaposition1
NATO Gladio always kills the Targeted Individual
  Juxtaposition1
SWISS NATO mapping of all parcels of land & all human REAL ID
  Juxtaposition1
Switzerland is your Centralized Authority (your Master)
  Juxtaposition1