Programmable Money (Obedience CREDIT Tokens)

Crypto Currencies are a Military tracking & control weapon.
CBDC (central bank digital currency) are a Military tracking & control weapon.
7G MESH wireless sensor networks & human augmentation molecular biology
You live inside of a SWISS Bank sponsored hunger game & strategic hamlet, inside of an electronic grid MESH system of: Sonic Sound, LED photonic light, Magnetic Resonance 6G Terahertz weaponry geo fence line with 7G SMART DUST.
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/juxtapositions-facts-of-life-un-agenda-bef
Here are my recent Zodiac Murder videos:
The ZODIAC PSYOPS (Sleuthing with D Booma San) Pt. 1
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-zodiac-psyops-sleuthing-with
The ZODIAC PSYOPS (Sleuthing with D Booma San) Pt 2
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-zodiac-psyops-sleuthing-with-73f
Share this post