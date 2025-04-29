Project Soul Catcher excerpt: Alice & Tami (Chatterbox)

Project: Soul Catcher: Secrets of Cyber and Cybernetic Warfare Revealed Paperback – Copyright 2010
by Robert Duncan (Author)
I believe Robert Ducan was a COINTELPRO prepper for NATO, DARPA & CIA.
CHRIST: (Common Human Resources Interface Software Technology)
SATAN: (Silent Assassination Though Adapting Network)
A.L.I.C.E. (Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity), also referred to as Alicebot, or simply Alice, is a natural language processing chatterbot—a program that engages in a conversation with a human by applying some heuristical pattern matching rules to the human's input. It was inspired by Joseph Weizenbaum's classical ELIZA program.
Alice: Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity": https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artificial_Linguistic_Internet_Computer_Entity
TAMI (aka: Mother): https://sociable.co/technology/darpa-making-ai-self-aware-time-dimensions/
In a nutshell, the TAMI program will look to develop new, time-aware neural network architectures that introduce a meta-learning capability into machine learning, and this meta-learning will enable a neural network to capture the time-dependencies of its encoded knowledge.
TAMI is inspired by Time Processing Mechanisms in Human Brains
According to the solicitation: TAMI draws inspiration from ongoing research on time processing mechanisms in human brains.
A large number of computational models have been introduced in computational neuroscience to explain time perception mechanisms in the brain.
TAMI will go a step further from such research to develop and prototype concrete computational models. TAMI will leverage the latest research on meta-learning in neural networks.
