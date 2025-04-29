Project Soul Catcher excerpt: Alice & Tami (Chatterbox)

Project: Soul Catcher: Secrets of Cyber and Cybernetic Warfare Revealed Paperback – Copyright 2010

by Robert Duncan (Author)

I believe Robert Ducan was a COINTELPRO prepper for NATO, DARPA & CIA.

CHRIST: (Common Human Resources Interface Software Technology)

SATAN: (Silent Assassination Though Adapting Network)

A.L.I.C.E. (Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity), also referred to as Alicebot, or simply Alice, is a natural language processing chatterbot—a program that engages in a conversation with a human by applying some heuristical pattern matching rules to the human's input. It was inspired by Joseph Weizenbaum's classical ELIZA program.

Alice: Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity": https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artificial_Linguistic_Internet_Computer_Entity

TAMI (aka: Mother): https://sociable.co/technology/darpa-making-ai-self-aware-time-dimensions/

In a nutshell, the TAMI program will look to develop new, time-aware neural network architectures that introduce a meta-learning capability into machine learning, and this meta-learning will enable a neural network to capture the time-dependencies of its encoded knowledge.

TAMI is inspired by Time Processing Mechanisms in Human Brains

According to the solicitation: TAMI draws inspiration from ongoing research on time processing mechanisms in human brains.

A large number of computational models have been introduced in computational neuroscience to explain time perception mechanisms in the brain.

TAMI will go a step further from such research to develop and prototype concrete computational models. TAMI will leverage the latest research on meta-learning in neural networks.