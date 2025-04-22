Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Pt 11: Bio-techno Enslavement, WEF & Klaus Schwab

Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 22, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Geneva Switzerland Centralized World Governance

Leadership and Governance | World Economic Forum

United Nations Hoax & Agencies of subjugation control

Knights Templar

Knights of Malta

NATO Military forces

ITU: International Telecommunication Union

Maritime Law Judge Advocacy System

Immigration

World Bank Group

International Monetary Fund

Red Cross

Holy Roman Vatican Security

Geneva Conention Rules for people held in detention

World Economic Forum (WEF)

https://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance/ikipedia.org/wiki/Global_governance https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic_Forum https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Think_tank

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Court_of_Justice https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Telecommunication_Union https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Large_Hadron_Collider https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Food_Programme https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Health_Organization

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Economic_and_Social_Council https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_for_International_Settlements https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Central_Bank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Monetary_Fund https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Bank

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_on_Foreign_Relations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Committee_of_the_Red_Cross https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Templar

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
REAL ID is QR Social Obedience TOKEN CREDIT (SWISS BANK AUTHORITY)
  Juxtaposition1
WHO declarations to be ignored (SWISS felony criminals)
  Juxtaposition1
New York Times is a rag same because all MEDIA is fraudulent.
  Juxtaposition1
Molecular Engineering Human Augmentation is COVID REAL ID
  Juxtaposition1
New York Times Mockingbird Monkey Pox
  Juxtaposition1
KILL BOX Smart Grid Strategic Hamlets
  Juxtaposition1
JFK & Jane Elkens were both Military executed at Masonic Dealey Plaza
  Juxtaposition1