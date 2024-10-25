Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Pt. 11: Bio Techno-enslavement (World Economic Forum) & Klaas Schwab

(WEF) aka: Leadership and Governance: (Global Governance) (NATO Operation)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 25, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

World Economic Forum (WEF),
Leadership and Governance: (Global Governance)

https://en.whttps

://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance/ikipedia.org/wiki/Global_governance

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic_Forum
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Think_tank
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations
htt…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
REAL ID is QR Social Obedience TOKEN CREDIT (SWISS BANK AUTHORITY)
  Juxtaposition1
WHO declarations to be ignored (SWISS felony criminals)
  Juxtaposition1
New York Times is a rag same because all MEDIA is fraudulent.
  Juxtaposition1
Molecular Engineering Human Augmentation is COVID REAL ID
  Juxtaposition1
New York Times Mockingbird Monkey Pox
  Juxtaposition1
KILL BOX Smart Grid Strategic Hamlets
  Juxtaposition1
JFK & Jane Elkens were both Military executed at Masonic Dealey Plaza
  Juxtaposition1
Why are liar-cheaters still influencers? eg: Lance Gunderson Pharmstrong
  Juxtaposition1