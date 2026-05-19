Rene Castaneda is a crash reconstructionist who owns Castaneda Engineering Inc. in Clovis, California.



Lawyers for Karim and Nancy Iskander hired him to reconstruct the Sept. 29, 2020, crash that killed their sons Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8, who were in a crosswalk when Rebecca Grossman struck them while speeding in her Mercedes-Benz AMG near Westlake Village in west Los Angeles County.



Rene Castaneda testified on Monday (May 18). This is his entire direct exam with the Iskanders' lawyer Brian Panish. He will return to the witness stand on Tuesday for more cross-examination from attorney Esther Holm, who represents Rebecca Grossman and her husband, Peter Grossman.

Rene Castaneda, vehicle telemetry & crash analyst.

Replica of steroid MLB pitcher Scott Erickson’s 2016 model AMG Mercedes Benz GL63, 577hp, 4,400lbs SUV. Scott confessed under oath to drinking alcohol daily for the past ten years and to drinking at Stonehaus Bar & Julio’s Agave Grill that day

No worries MLB pitcher & celebrity golfer Scott Erickson stands 6’4, 245lbs.



