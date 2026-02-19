UC Berkeley Human Augmentation occultists: Jamie Cate & Jennifer Doudna

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced plans to move to the next phase of its digital euro project, with a pilot phase starting in mid-2027 and a potential first issuance expected in 2029. This decision follows the completion of the preparation phase launched in November 2023, and the ECB aims to be ready for the issuance of a digital euro by 2029, provided the necessary legislation is adopted by the EU in 2026. The digital euro will serve as a public digital payment option, complementing existing cash and bank accounts, and will focus on modernizing the euro while ensuring compliance with privacy and anti-money laundering rules.

30 October 2025:

New phase will ensure technical readiness for first issuance

If legislation in place in the course of 2026, a pilot exercise could start in 2027 and the Eurosystem should be ready for a potential first issuance of the digital euro during 2029

Preparation phase begun in November 2023 has successfully concluded

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to move to the next phase of the digital euro project. This decision follows the successful completion of the preparation phase, launched by the Eurosystem in November 2023, which laid the foundations for issuing a digital euro.

The Governing Council’s decision aligns with European leaders’ request to accelerate progress on the digital euro, as recently stated at the October 2025 Euro Summit. A digital euro will preserve Europeans’ freedom of choice and privacy and protect Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic security. It will foster innovation in payments and help make European payments competitive, resilient and inclusive. The Eurosystem will implement its preparations flexibly, in line with calls from euro area leaders for the Eurosystem to be ready for a potential digital euro issuance as soon as possible, while also recognizing that the legislative process has not yet been completed.

The ECB Governing Council‘s final decision on whether to issue a digital euro, and on what date, will only be taken once the legislation has been adopted. Under the assumption that European co-legislators will adopt the Regulation on the establishment of the digital euro in the course of 2026, a pilot exercise and initial transactions could take place as of mid-2027. The whole Eurosystem should then be ready for a potential first issuance of the digital euro during 2029.

“The euro, our shared money, is a trusted sign of European unity,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde. “We are working to make its most tangible form – euro cash – fit for the future, redesigning and modernizing our banknotes and preparing for the issuance of digital cash.”