Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Puff Daddy is an Entertainment Military Intellgence Operative following orders.

Nothing to see here people. P Diddy's homes on Star Island Miami & Holmby Hills are assigned housing, owned by NATO.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 19, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Sean John Combs was born into a Military Intelligence family. He is COINTELPRO.

P Diddy’s friendly cohorts were Denzel Washington, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Will Smith, Aston Kutcher, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Lil Kim, Mary J Blige, Notorious Big, Jay Z, Usher, Kanye West, Nas, DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar.

Post break-up of the fake relationship of Jennifer Lopez & Puff Daddy, J. Lo was switched out for Nike doper Alex Roidriguez, then again to Ben Affleck.

According to ABC News, Diddy's publicist Nathalie Moar said: "Mr. Combs confirmed that he and his love, Jennifer Lopez, have, in fact, broken up. "Mr. Combs i

Post break-up of the fake relationship of Jennifer Lopez & Puff Daddy, J. Lo was switched out for Nike doper Alex Roidriguez, then again to Ben Affleck.

According to ABC News, Diddy's publicist Nathalie Moar said: "Mr. Combs confirmed that he and his love, Jennifer Lopez, have, in fact, broken up. "Mr. Combs is confirming this today, as he wanted to put all the rumors surrounding their relationship to rest. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect his privacy," she continued.

DHS Security Investigation Human Task Force Raids (Miami & Holmby Hills)
200 South Mapleton Drive, next-door to #222 Humphrey Bogart & Laurel Bacall.
https://www.google.com/maps/@34.0803854,-118.4318583,147m/data=!3m1!1e3?entry=ttu
Sean John Combs
Sean Love Combs
Puff Daddy
P. Diddy
Diddy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sean_Combs
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/2640694/melvin_earl-combs

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
Puff Diddy's Looking Glass DHS home invasions (200 So. Mapleton Drive)
  Juxtaposition1
DEI Insanity for Transgender Demolition of our Society
  Juxtaposition1
Masonic Madness Ciphers (addresses, dates, ages, times)
  Juxtaposition1
Ben Bugsy Seigel, Charlie Maddox Manson & OJ resided at #9 estates
  Juxtaposition1
CIA Director William Colby was murdered at a #13 Cul de Sac address
  Juxtaposition1
Masonic Madness, Numbers & Symbols
  Juxtaposition1
Capitol Records Building is EMI (Electric & Musical Industries)
  Juxtaposition1