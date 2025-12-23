Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"Radio Ga Ga" by Queen

Guitarist Brian May formed the group 1984 (named after Orwell's novel)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Dec 23, 2025

Queen are a British rock band formed in London in 1970 by Freddie Mercury (lead vocals, piano), Brian May (guitar, vocals), and Roger Taylor (drums, vocals), later joined by John Deacon (bass). Their earliest works were influenced by progressive rock, hard rock and heavy metal, but the band gradually ventured into more conventional and radio-friendly works by incorporating further styles, such as arena rock and pop rock.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture