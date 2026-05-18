Bee Gees & Saturday Night Fever opening sequence, “Staying Alive”:

Madison Avenue Man-Greg Kihn Band:

Three Dog Night - Mama Told Me Not to Come (BBC in Concert, 7.12.1972):

Eagles - Lyin’ Eyes (Live 1977):

Mockingbird - Carly Simon & James Taylor:

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and Kiki Dee was released on June 21, 1976. It became a significant hit, reaching number one in the UK and the US, marking Elton John’s first number-one single in the UK.

1976 Boz Scaggs - Lowdown (Live):

1978 Van Halen - Jamie’s Cryin’

1978 Van Halen - I’m The One: