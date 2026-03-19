Rancho del Cielo, Zorro Ranch, Laurel Springs?

Children Sex Camps:

Ronald Reagan Ranch, Santa Barbara County

Laurel Springs Ranch, Jane Fond & Tom Hayden, Santa Barbara County

Neverland Ranch on Figueroa Mountain Road, Santa Barbara County

Blue Bay Boys Camp Flathead Lake Montana

North Fox Island, Lake Michigan, Gerald Ford’s District

Little Saint James Island, US Virgin Islands, Alan Dershowitz & Jeffrey Epstein

Rancho de San Rafael, Stanley New Mexico

as wall as thousands of private gated estates, chateaus & villas worldwide.

Laurel Springs Ranch is a 160-acre (0.65 km2) ranch located on a ridgetop in the Santa Ynez Mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, California, between the Painted Cave community and the intersection of Painted Cave Road with East Camino Cielo Road in the Los Padres National Forest.

Rancho del Cielo is a ranch located atop the Santa Ynez Mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, California. For more than 20 years, it was the vacation home of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. The 688-acre (278 ha) ranch’s Spanish name translates to Sky’s Ranch or Heaven’s Ranch in English. In 1974, Reagan’s family purchased the ranch, and he himself frequented the ranch throughout his presidency. The ranch is currently owned and operated by the Young America’s Foundation.

Sycamore Valley Ranch, formerly Neverland Ranch or Neverland Valley Ranch, is a developed property in Santa Barbara County, California, on the edge of Los Padres National Forest. From 1988 to 2005, it was the home and private amusement park of the American singer Michael Jackson. The ranch is about 5 miles (8.0 km) north of the unincorporated community of Los Olivos, and about eight miles (13 km) north of the town of Santa Ynez.

Originally named Zaca Laderas Ranch, the estate was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch shortly after it was purchased by the property developer William Bone in 1981. In 1988, the ranch was sold to Jackson, who renamed it after Neverland, the fantasy island in the story of Peter Pan, a boy who never ages. Jackson first visited the ranch when he visited Paul McCartney, who was staying there during their filming of the “Say Say Say” music video in 1983.