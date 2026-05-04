Real Estate Investment Trust 'halts withdrawals"
Starwood Capital leads the bad news. (NO REFUNDS, No withdrawals) Yikes, Panic!
Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital halts redemptions from REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust):
(Bloomberg) -- Starwood Capital Group Management is halting redemptions from a $22 billion real estate fund aimed at retail investors in a bid to preserve liquidity while it waits for the commercial real estate market to improve.
The asset manager is “temporarily suspending” share repurchases from its Starwood Real Estate Income Trust with a few exceptions following a strategic review, according to a letter to shareholders. It will also cut its annualized distribution to 4.7% for Class I shares, down from 6.3% as of March.
Barry Sternlicht is tentatively worth on paper 3.3 BILLION personally, yet he cannot manage the fund’s cash flow. Annual distributions are lowered from 6.3% to 4.47% effective immediately. Withdrawals beyond this are now fully suspended.
Barry’s Private REIT owns 598 residential properties with he borrowed to leveraged (borrowed money in addition to the investor money). Not a solid asset class IMO.
This means that the Big Banks control these structured private funds and can torpedo them at will. Liquidation of residential apartments are impossible today.
This investment model cannot survive under UN Agena 2030. Investors will lose.
Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group has halted redemptions from its $22B Starwood Real Estate Income Trust (SREIT), underscoring ongoing stress in private real estate vehicles amid weak commercial property conditions.
The firm said it is “temporarily suspending” share repurchases following a strategic review, aiming to preserve liquidity while waiting for a recovery in commercial real estate markets. The move also includes a cut in distributions, with the annualized payout reduced to about 4.7% from 6.3% for Class I share.
“The issue we are addressing is not the real estate,” a shareholder update read. “It is the pressure created by elevated redemption requests, which rose quite suddenly when interest rates spiked and have remained high.”
The suspension is effective April 29, 2026, and applies to April share repurchase requests, exempting small accounts under $5,000 and cases of death or disability.
Sternlicht noted in a shareholder letter that ongoing redemption pressure is not expected to persist, with plans to restore liquidity sustainably as revenue growth returns.
SREIT, launched in 2018, holds 598 income-producing properties worth $22.4B at 94% occupancy as of March 31, 2026. Starwood Capital has invested $500M, owning about 7% alongside affiliates.
17 out of 18 Property Types Averaged Negative Returns in March 2026:
Only 5.56% of REIT property types averaged a positive total return in March with a 16.27% total return spread between the best and worst performing property types. Single Family Housing (+1.09%) was the sole property type in the black. Land (-15.18%) and Office (-14.50%) saw even steeper declines than the rest of the sector as they averaged double-digit negative returns in March.
Barry Sternlicht was born in New York City in 1960 and grew up in Stamford, Connecticut.[9] His father, Maurycy “Mark” Sternlicht, was a plant manager and a Jewish holocaust survivor from Poland. His mother, Harriet, was from New York and worked as a biology teacher and stockbroker. In 1982, he graduated magna cum laude from Brown University. He then worked as an arbitrage trader on Wall Street. In 1986, he received an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from Harvard Business School.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barry_Sternlicht
After graduation, Barry Sternlicht went to work for JMB Realty, a real estate investment company in Chicago. In 1989, at the start of the savings and loan crisis and the early 1990s recession, he was laid off.
In 1991, at the age of 31, with Bob Faith, Sternlicht launched Starwood Capital Group to buy apartment buildings that were being sold by the Resolution Trust Corporation, created by the federal government to hold and liquidate the real estate assets owned by failed banks after the savings and loan crisis. Sternlicht raised $20 million from the families of William Bernard Ziff Jr. and Carter Burden of New York to fund these purchases.
In 1993, Sternlicht contributed the apartment portfolio to Sam Zell's Equity Residential in exchange for a 20% stake in the company.
In 1994, when Sternlicht was 36, his company purchased Westin Hotels & Resorts in a $561 million transaction in partnership with Goldman Sachs.
In January 1995, Sternlicht purchased Hotel Investors Trust, an almost-bankrupt real estate investment trust,[16] and took over as CEO.
In 1997, Sternlicht's company acquired Sheraton Hotels and Resorts in a $13.3 billion transaction, topping a bid by Hilton Worldwide. Sternlicht's innovations included W Hotels and the Westin Heavenly Bed. The bed was modeled after the bed in Sternlicht's home.
Sternlicht also makes venture investments out of his family office, JAWS Capital - which has also engaged in three separate SPACs.