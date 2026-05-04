Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital halts redemptions from REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust):

(Bloomberg) -- Starwood Capital Group Management is halting redemptions from a $22 billion real estate fund aimed at retail investors in a bid to preserve liquidity while it waits for the commercial real estate market to improve.

The asset manager is “temporarily suspending” share repurchases from its Starwood Real Estate Income Trust with a few exceptions following a strategic review, according to a letter to shareholders. It will also cut its annualized distribution to 4.7% for Class I shares, down from 6.3% as of March.

Barry Sternlicht is tentatively worth on paper 3.3 BILLION personally, yet he cannot manage the fund’s cash flow. Annual distributions are lowered from 6.3% to 4.47% effective immediately. Withdrawals beyond this are now fully suspended.

Barry’s Private REIT owns 598 residential properties with he borrowed to leveraged (borrowed money in addition to the investor money). Not a solid asset class IMO.

This means that the Big Banks control these structured private funds and can torpedo them at will. Liquidation of residential apartments are impossible today.

This investment model cannot survive under UN Agena 2030. Investors will lose.

Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group has halted redemptions from its $22B Starwood Real Estate Income Trust (SREIT), underscoring ongoing stress in private real estate vehicles amid weak commercial property conditions.

The firm said it is “temporarily suspending” share repurchases following a strategic review, aiming to preserve liquidity while waiting for a recovery in commercial real estate markets. The move also includes a cut in distributions, with the annualized payout reduced to about 4.7% from 6.3% for Class I share.

“The issue we are addressing is not the real estate,” a shareholder update read. “It is the pressure created by elevated redemption requests, which rose quite suddenly when interest rates spiked and have remained high.”

The suspension is effective April 29, 2026, and applies to April share repurchase requests, exempting small accounts under $5,000 and cases of death or disability.

Sternlicht noted in a shareholder letter that ongoing redemption pressure is not expected to persist, with plans to restore liquidity sustainably as revenue growth returns.

SREIT, launched in 2018, holds 598 income-producing properties worth $22.4B at 94% occupancy as of March 31, 2026. Starwood Capital has invested $500M, owning about 7% alongside affiliates.

17 out of 18 Property Types Averaged Negative Returns in March 2026:

Only 5.56% of REIT property types averaged a positive total return in March with a 16.27% total return spread between the best and worst performing property types. Single Family Housing (+1.09%) was the sole property type in the black. Land (-15.18%) and Office (-14.50%) saw even steeper declines than the rest of the sector as they averaged double-digit negative returns in March.