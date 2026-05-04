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Barry Sternlicht was born in New York City in 1960 and grew up in Stamford, Connecticut.[9] His father, Maurycy “Mark” Sternlicht, was a plant manager and a Jewish holocaust survivor from Poland. His mother, Harriet, was from New York and worked as a biology teacher and stockbroker. In 1982, he graduated magna cum laude from Brown University. He then worked as an arbitrage trader on Wall Street. In 1986, he received an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from Harvard Business School.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barry_Sternlicht

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After graduation, Barry Sternlicht went to work for JMB Realty, a real estate investment company in Chicago. In 1989, at the start of the savings and loan crisis and the early 1990s recession, he was laid off.

In 1991, at the age of 31, with Bob Faith, Sternlicht launched Starwood Capital Group to buy apartment buildings that were being sold by the Resolution Trust Corporation, created by the federal government to hold and liquidate the real estate assets owned by failed banks after the savings and loan crisis. Sternlicht raised $20 million from the families of William Bernard Ziff Jr. and Carter Burden of New York to fund these purchases.

In 1993, Sternlicht contributed the apartment portfolio to Sam Zell's Equity Residential in exchange for a 20% stake in the company.

In 1994, when Sternlicht was 36, his company purchased Westin Hotels & Resorts in a $561 million transaction in partnership with Goldman Sachs.

In January 1995, Sternlicht purchased Hotel Investors Trust, an almost-bankrupt real estate investment trust,[16] and took over as CEO.

In 1997, Sternlicht's company acquired Sheraton Hotels and Resorts in a $13.3 billion transaction, topping a bid by Hilton Worldwide. Sternlicht's innovations included W Hotels and the Westin Heavenly Bed. The bed was modeled after the bed in Sternlicht's home.

Sternlicht also makes venture investments out of his family office, JAWS Capital - which has also engaged in three separate SPACs.

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