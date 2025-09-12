Juxtaposition1’s Substack

REAL ID Biometric Techno-enslavement circular loop

Hunger Game Store CREDIT Obedience Tokenized Economy (Compliance Credit)
Sep 12, 2025
Failure to comply with SWISS BANK TOKEN mandates:

  • Locked out of the Crypto CBDC TOKENIZED economy

Full Compliance with REAL ID DNA Biometrics:

  • Locked into of the Crypto CBDC TOKENIZED obedience smart economy

Conclusion:

  • There is no difference.

