REAL ID Biometric Techno-enslavement circular loop

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript411REAL ID Biometric Techno-enslavement circular loopHunger Game Store CREDIT Obedience Tokenized Economy (Compliance Credit)Juxtaposition1Sep 12, 2025411ShareTranscriptFailure to comply with SWISS BANK TOKEN mandates:Locked out of the Crypto CBDC TOKENIZED economyFull Compliance with REAL ID DNA Biometrics:Locked into of the Crypto CBDC TOKENIZED obedience smart economyConclusion:There is no difference.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJuxtaposition1’s Substack PodcastHuman Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJuxtaposition1Recent EpisodesElite Bankers are scared of Un-augmented brave people18 mins ago • Juxtaposition1The Druids are the High Priests of the Bohemian Club4 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Weaving Spiders Come Not Here (B.C.)20 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1James Bond Royal Navy Intelligence NATO Hunger Game MusicSep 10 • Juxtaposition1Music from my Youth: Mission Impossible (UN Agenda 2030)Sep 10 • Juxtaposition1Steve Winwood sings "Valerie"Sep 10 • Juxtaposition1Steve Winwood & "The Finer Things"Sep 10 • Juxtaposition1