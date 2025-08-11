Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

REAL ID destroys privacy & fosters ZERO TRUST

Your Augmented Neighbors are 7G-SPOOKS for the SMART CITY NATO Fusion Centers.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Aug 11, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

The 7G MESH tethered to the cloud 24-7.

Fusion Centers are the Hunger Game Gestapo, the TRUTH Police.

One Universal Truth. Dissent is not permitted under Fascism.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture