New digital ID will be mandatory to work in the UK:

Sir Keir Starmer has claimed that plans for a new digital ID, to be stored on people’s phones, will present an “enormous opportunity” for the UK and make illegal work more difficult. Under these proposals, digital ID will become compulsory as a means of proving the right to work, but individuals will not be required to carry or asked to produce it.

“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.

“And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”

The Government hopes that the proposed IDs will aid efforts to reduce illegal immigration by limiting the ability of those who enter the UK illegally to earn money. Sir Keir admitted that Labour has previously avoided addressing some concerns over immigration but said it is now “essential” to tackle “every aspect of the problem of illegal immigration” in an article for The Telegraph.

The Prime Minister contended that it is possible to be concerned about immigration but rejected what he called Reform UK’s “toxic” approach.

Digital ID goes global: Australia, Canada, China, Mexico, Vietnam, UK, Rwanda, Sweden join worldwide rollout:

They are turning citizenship into a login. Every service, every movement, every transaction will pass through their control. This is happening now. Australia, Canada, China, Mexico, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Rwanda, and every Nordic country are rolling out national digital ID programs. Biometric databases, mobile apps, central registries. Every step of your life tracked in real time. Governments are not asking. They are forcing compliance.

“Out of the 50 countries we analyzed, 37 have implemented digital ID schemes… 19 include centralized biometric databases… 35 countries have smartphone apps linked to the digital IDs.”

Because barely half of U.S. driver’s licenses are Real ID compliant, TSA will phase-in enforcement of the Real ID law over the next two years.

What This Means for Air Travelers Beginning on May 7, 2025. Full compliance enforcement is May 5, 2027.

The TSA’s proposed rule would give the agency “appropriate flexibility” by “explicitly permitting agencies to implement card-based enforcement in phases” and would kick back full enforcement until May 5, 2027.

But this doesn’t mean travelers should wait until that date to get a compliant ID. If the TSA’s proposed rule is accepted, the agency would begin issuing written warnings to travelers who arrive at airport security checkpoints without a REAL ID-compliant identification beginning on the May 7, 2025, deadline. The TSA would track such warnings, which would “serve to incentivize the public to obtain a REAL ID without, or reduced, negative consequences,” according to the proposal.

The proposed rule is currently open for public comment. Beginning May 7, 2025, travelers without a REAL ID driver’s license may use one of the many other forms of compliant ID, including a passport, Global Entry card or Veteran Health Identification Card.