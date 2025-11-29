Juxtaposition1’s Substack

REAL ID Zombie Precision Medicine (Pacification & Control)

Terra Swarm SMART DUST 7G MESH Network of Full Spectrum Dominance CRIPSR AI.
Juxtaposition1
Nov 29, 2025

Liar, liar pants on fire concealment Mockingbird Media.

Will we be colonized by digital golems or can we spread life, mind and consciousness onto new substrates?

The California Institute for Machine Consciousness officially opened its doors in a landmark three-day event featuring visionary keynotes, groundbreaking discussions, and the world’s leading thinkers in machine consciousness research. Pioneers like Stephen Wolfram, Joscha Bach, Michael Levin, and others shared insights that set the stage for a new era of understanding machine awareness and ethical AI.

