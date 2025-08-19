Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Recording Presenters, fake songwriters

The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Billy Shears & Chrissy Hines all London Pretenders
Juxtaposition1
Aug 19, 2025
As the Executive Producer of EMI Records, George Martin is “The Beatles” and as an owner of AIR Studios he is also a producer of “The Pretenders”.

London-based recording studio musicians are abundant and necessary as entertainers are continuously murdered in London. Judy Garland, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Cass Elliot, Keith Moon, Roberto Calvi, Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara), George Michael, James Honeyman-Scott.

  • Maybe I’m Amazed, April 1971

  • Too Many People, August 1971

  • Murder of lead guitarist of The Pretenders James Honeyman-Scott, June 16, 1982

  • Murder of garroted Milan Private Banker Roberto Calvi found underneath the Blackfriars Bridge June 17, 1982, quickly used for the Chrissie Hynde Music video.

  • Back on the Chain Gang, July 20, 1982

