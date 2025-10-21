“Rehab” by Amy Winehouse:
They tried to make me go to rehab
But I said no, no, no
Yes, I’ve been black, but when I come back
You’ll know, know, know
I ain’t got the time
And if my daddy thinks I’m fine
They tried to make me go to rehab
But I won’t go, go, go
I’d rather be at home with Ray
I ain’t got 70 days
‘Cause there’s nothing, there’s nothing you can teach me
That I can’t learn from Mr. Hathaway
I didn’t get a lot in class
But I know it don’t come in a shot glass
They tried to make me go to rehab
But I said no, no, no
Yes, I’ve been black, but when I come back
You’ll know, know, know
I ain’t got the time
And if my daddy thinks I’m fine
They tried to make me go to rehab
But I won’t go, go, go
The man said, “Why you think you here?”
I said, “I got no idea”
“I’m gonna, I’m gonna lose my baby”
“So I always keep a bottle near”
He said, “I just think you’re depressed”
“This me, yeah baby, and the rest”
They tried to make me go to rehab
But I said no, no, no
Yes, I’ve been black, but when I come back
You’ll know, know, know
I don’t ever wanna drink again
I just, ooh, I just need a friend
I’m not gonna spend ten weeks
And have everyone think I’m on the mend
And it’s not just my pride
It’s just ‘til these tears have dried
They tried to make me go to rehab
But I said no, no, no
Yes, I’ve been black, but when I come back
You’ll know, know, know
I ain’t got the time
And if my daddy thinks I’m fine
They try to make me go to rehab
But I won’t go, go, go!