“Rehab” by Amy Winehouse:

They tried to make me go to rehab

But I said no, no, no

Yes, I’ve been black, but when I come back

You’ll know, know, know

I ain’t got the time

And if my daddy thinks I’m fine

They tried to make me go to rehab

But I won’t go, go, go

I’d rather be at home with Ray

I ain’t got 70 days

‘Cause there’s nothing, there’s nothing you can teach me

That I can’t learn from Mr. Hathaway

I didn’t get a lot in class

But I know it don’t come in a shot glass

They tried to make me go to rehab

But I said no, no, no

Yes, I’ve been black, but when I come back

You’ll know, know, know

I ain’t got the time

And if my daddy thinks I’m fine

They tried to make me go to rehab

But I won’t go, go, go

The man said, “Why you think you here?”

I said, “I got no idea”

“I’m gonna, I’m gonna lose my baby”

“So I always keep a bottle near”

He said, “I just think you’re depressed”

“This me, yeah baby, and the rest”

They tried to make me go to rehab

But I said no, no, no

Yes, I’ve been black, but when I come back

You’ll know, know, know

I don’t ever wanna drink again

I just, ooh, I just need a friend

I’m not gonna spend ten weeks

And have everyone think I’m on the mend

And it’s not just my pride

It’s just ‘til these tears have dried

They tried to make me go to rehab

But I said no, no, no

Yes, I’ve been black, but when I come back

You’ll know, know, know

I ain’t got the time

And if my daddy thinks I’m fine

They try to make me go to rehab

But I won’t go, go, go!