Remo Gaggi asked, "Why take a Chance?"
At least that's how the boss felt about it. Wack him!
Remo Gaggi’s Famous Last Words in Casino (1995):
In Martin Scorsese’s Casino, the character Remo Gaggi — played by Pasquale Cajano — delivers one of the film’s most memorable lines in a tense, morally ambiguous moment. The exchange happens when his colleagues, Vinny Forlano and Vincent Borelli, are discussing whether to carry out an assassination on targets they believe are threats.
The scene:
Vinny Forlano: “He won’t talk. Andy Stone is a good kid. Stand-up guy, just like his old man. That’s the way I see it.”
Vincent Borelli: “I agree. He’s solid. A fucking Marine.” “Has the Silver Star medal”
Americo Capelli: “He’s okay. He always was. Remo, what do you think?”
Remo Gaggi: “Look… why take a chance? At least, that’s the way I feel about it.”
Tony Spilotro, wacked in Oak Park Illinois and buried in an Indiana corn field.
No mercy any longer.
O
N
E.
BE GONE, SATAN.
God is NOT to be challenged.
BEWARE SATAN, YOUR TIME IS UP.
THE ARMOR OF GOD IS OUR SHIELD.
YOU WANT WAR? FINE, HERE WE COME.
WORLDWIDE.
Amen.
Amen.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEN.
GO!