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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
1h

No mercy any longer.

O

N

E.

BE GONE, SATAN.

God is NOT to be challenged.

BEWARE SATAN, YOUR TIME IS UP.

THE ARMOR OF GOD IS OUR SHIELD.

YOU WANT WAR? FINE, HERE WE COME.

WORLDWIDE.

Amen.

Amen.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEN.

GO!

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