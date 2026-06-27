Remo Gaggi’s Famous Last Words in Casino (1995):

In Martin Scorsese’s Casino, the character Remo Gaggi — played by Pasquale Cajano — delivers one of the film’s most memorable lines in a tense, morally ambiguous moment. The exchange happens when his colleagues, Vinny Forlano and Vincent Borelli, are discussing whether to carry out an assassination on targets they believe are threats.

The scene:

Vinny Forlano: “He won’t talk. Andy Stone is a good kid. Stand-up guy, just like his old man. That’s the way I see it.”

Vincent Borelli: “I agree. He’s solid. A fucking Marine.” “Has the Silver Star medal”

Americo Capelli: “He’s okay. He always was. Remo, what do you think?”

Remo Gaggi: “Look… why take a chance? At least, that’s the way I feel about it.”

Tony Spilotro, wacked in Oak Park Illinois and buried in an Indiana corn field.