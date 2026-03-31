CNEW: Cognitive Neuroscience Electronic Warfare is the UN NATO Game.

The military remote viewing program, notably known as Project Stargate, was a U.S. government initiative that explored psychic phenomena for intelligence purposes from the 1970s until 1995.

Overview of Project Stargate:

Project Stargate was the umbrella term for a series of programs aimed at investigating the potential of psychic phenomena, particularly remote viewing—the ability to perceive or describe details about a distant or unseen target using extrasensory perception (ESP). This initiative was primarily conducted by the CIA, Army, and Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and it was motivated by concerns over Soviet advancements in similar research during the Cold War.

Historical Context:

The program began in the early 1970s, following reports that the Soviet Union was investing heavily in psychic research for espionage purposes. In response, the U.S. government sought to explore these capabilities, leading to collaborations with institutions like the Stanford Research Institute (SRI). Notable figures, such as Uri Geller, were involved in early experiments, which aimed to test the validity of psychic abilities for military applications.

Neuromodulation weaponry aka: Point-of-Care Precision Medicine:

CRISPR Therapeutics & Novartis from Switzerland is home to NATO, UN Agenda 2030. The Sustainability Plan, The Great Reset, Human Augmentation & TOKENIZED Hunger Game Detention Society of Geneva Global Governance.

Hugh Everett III (November 11, 1930 – July 19, 1982) was an American physicist who proposed the relative state interpretation of quantum mechanics. This influential approach later became the basis of the many-worlds interpretation (MWI). Everett’s theory dropped the wave function collapse postulate of quantum measurement theory, incorporating the observer in the same quantum state as the observation result. The quantum statistic becomes a measure of the branching of the universal wave function.

Although largely disregarded until near the end of his life, Everett’s work received more credibility with the discovery of quantum decoherence in the 1970s and has received increased attention in recent decades, with MWI becoming one of the important interpretations of quantum mechanics.

What is Remote Viewing? Here’s a Simple Explanation:

Remote viewing is a controlled and trainable mental process involving psi (or psychic ability). It is used to transfer perceptual information across time and space. It is clear that remote viewing works in complete violation of the accepted “laws” of quantum and relativistic physics. So those “laws” are incomplete. There is a theory about why it works on the level of physics, but that theory has not yet gained mainstream acceptance. The core of that theory involves an interpretation of quantum mechanics that is known as the “Other Worlds” interpretation of the famous “two-slit experiment” that was developed by Hugh Everett and published in 1957. A majority of mainstream physicists currently do not support that theory, but the number of physicists who do support it is significant and growing.

The path from Princeton University to NATO Weapons Research DOE was short.