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Resilient Cities & Eugenics

United Nations Geneva Global Governance
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Juxtaposition1

Climate Action Committees, NetZero Agenda, Agenda 2030

  • Bird Flu, Monkey Pox, Hong Kong Flu, Mad Cow disease, Havana Syndrome

  • Directives, mandates, rules, obedience, compliance, good neighbor policies

  • Plandemic resilience, boosters, REAL ID biometrics, Facial Recognition

  • The Truman Show MATRIX aka: Metaverse

Resilient Cities:

Within the United Nations system, UN-Habitat is the main agency working to make the growing number of cities in the world better places to live for all. To help make cities resilient, UN-Habitat has developed a robust tool—the City Resilience Profiling Tool—that local governments can use to identify risks and take actions to minimize the negative impact.

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