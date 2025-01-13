Resilient Cities & Eugenics

Climate Action Committees, NetZero Agenda, Agenda 2030

Bird Flu, Monkey Pox, Hong Kong Flu, Mad Cow disease, Havana Syndrome

Directives, mandates, rules, obedience, compliance, good neighbor policies

Plandemic resilience, boosters, REAL ID biometrics, Facial Recognition

The Truman Show MATRIX aka: Metaverse

Resilient Cities:

Within the United Nations system, UN-Habitat is the main agency working to make the growing number of cities in the world better places to live for all. To help make cities resilient, UN-Habitat has developed a robust tool—the City Resilience Profiling Tool—that local governments can use to identify risks and take actions to minimize the negative impact.