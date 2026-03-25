Canoodling in the Metaverse

Romance within a Post Human Techno-Enslavement Hunger Game construct.
A (VR) Virtual World Experience within a Robot Controlled Gilded Cage.
Bringing outer space into your cozy prison cell.
CRISPR DNA Molecular Engineered & Augmented Humans
Precision Medicine, Point of Care Keyboard Commandos.
Synthetic food & bugs
Driverless taxis, uber lifts, planes, trains, dry cleaner, liquor stores, grocery stores, hardware stores & courthouse access.
Idolatry of Pseudo Academic PhDs on steroids, amphetamines & LSD: Jennifer Doudna, Rachel Haurwitz, Jamie Cate, Kristofer Pister, Joy Weiss, Victor Favis Hanson, Jeffrey Sachs, Dr Phil, Dr Oz, Dr Drew, Dr Ruth, Dr John Campbell.
Idolatry of the clueless college dropouts: Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Charlie Manson, Joe Rogan, Ellen DeGeneres, Howard Stern.