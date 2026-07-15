Righteous Indignation aimed at YouTubers

Alphabet Inc. – Owned Companies and Subsidiaries:

Alphabet Inc., the holding company created in 2015 from Google’s restructuring, owns a vast portfolio of subsidiaries and acquired companies across technology, cloud computing, AI, health tech, and more. It operates through three main segments: Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets.

Major Subsidiaries & Acquired Companies:

Alphabet’s ownership includes both direct subsidiaries and acquired firms. Key examples include:

Google LLC – Core search, advertising, and digital services.

Android – Mobile operating system used in billions of devices.

YouTube – Video-sharing platform.

Waze – Navigation and traffic app.

DoubleClick – Digital advertising technology.

Nest – Smart home devices.

Looker – Business intelligence and analytics platform.

Fitbit – Wearable fitness trackers and health data.

Mandiant – Cybersecurity firm.

DeepMind – AI research and development.

Waymo – Autonomous vehicle technology.

Verily – Health technology and research.

Wing – Drone delivery service.

SpaceX – Rocket and space technology (4.9% equity stake).

Anthropic – AI research and development (14% equity stake).

Calico – Life extension and longevity research.

Google Fiber – High-speed internet service.

GV (Google Ventures) – Venture capital arm.

Isomorphic Labs – AI and machine learning research.

Prestige LLC – Health and wellness services.

Global Reach:

Alphabet owns 466 subsidiaries worldwide, with the largest concentration in the United States (162), followed by India (54) and Ireland (27). These subsidiaries operate in 50 countries, covering technology, cloud, AI, health, and consumer products.

Strategic Focus:

Alphabet’s acquisitions target unique technologies and complementary capabilities to expand beyond search and advertising, such as AI, autonomous vehicles, health tech, and cybersecurity. This strategy has helped it diversify revenue streams and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

In summary, Alphabet’s owned companies span from consumer-facing products like Android and YouTube to cutting-edge ventures like DeepMind and Waymo, reflecting its role as a global technology conglomerate.

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