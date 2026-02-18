Ritual Murder of UC Berkeley student Saketh Sreenivasaiah, 22.

The body of Sreenivasaiah was found on Saturday, close to six days after he disappeared from the Berkeley area. A dive team located the remains on Valentine’s Day at roughly 2 pm from the water of a “Closed-to-Public-East Bay Regional-Park”.

Saketh was last seen on Tuesday February 9, the same day his father, Sreenivasaiah, also spoke to him from India. The father said that his family has been trying to gather information since then. “We still haven’t been able to locate him. We are in touch with his roommates and others. We have written to the government seeking support and assistance to find our son,” he told news agency PTI.

Update: Missing Cal student found dead in Lake Anza:

The Indian consulate in San Francisco has confirmed that the body found Saturday was missing UC Berkeley student Saketh Sreenivasaiah.

After a days-long search involving sonar, drones and divers, authorities recovered a body from Lake Anza on Saturday afternoon.

Divers working with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office located the body just after 2 p.m. and prepared to pull it from the water.

What were Saketh’s last days like?

Sreenivasaiah’s roommate Baneet Singh shared troubling details of the student’s life in his final weeks. He stated that life as an international student is extremely tough, and Saketh had shown signs of distress recently.

According to him, Saketh had grown more withdrawn and was barely eating in the two weeks leading up to his disappearance, relying mostly on chips and cookies.

He recalled a jarring interaction when he saw Saketh ‘wearing a red bathrobe’ on his way from class. When he confronted Saketh about why he was wearing a robe to his lectures, Saketh is said to have replied, “I’ve stopped caring, man. I’m cold and don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I don’t care about anything”, reported the Hindustan Times.

According to Singh, he initially laughed it off, assuming it was just his friend being his usual goofy self.

