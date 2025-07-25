Robert Wagner (Eye of Horus #2) & Natalie Wood drowned

Who killed Natalie Wood on November 28, 1981? (33-days before the New Year)

Robert Wagner?

Christopher Walken?

Dennis Davern?

all three men?

The Left Eye of Horus, in ancient Egypt, symbol representing protection, health, and restoration.

According to Egyptian myth, Horus lost his left eye in a struggle with Seth. The eye was magically restored by Hathor, and this restoration came to symbolize the process of making whole and healing. For this reason, the symbol was often used in amulets.