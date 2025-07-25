Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Robert Wagner (Eye of Horus #2) & Natalie Wood drowned

It's a simple murder case. A child could solve it but not the LA County Sheriff.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jul 25, 2025
1
Share

Who killed Natalie Wood on November 28, 1981? (33-days before the New Year)

  • Robert Wagner?

  • Christopher Walken?

  • Dennis Davern?

  • all three men?

The Left Eye of Horus, in ancient Egypt, symbol representing protection, health, and restoration.

According to Egyptian myth, Horus lost his left eye in a struggle with Seth. The eye was magically restored by Hathor, and this restoration came to symbolize the process of making whole and healing. For this reason, the symbol was often used in amulets.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture