"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee (1958)

Brenda Mae Tarpley (born December 11, 1944), known professionally as Brenda Lee, is an American singer. Primarily performing rockabilly, pop, country, and Christmas music, she achieved her first Billboard hit at age 12 in 1957 and was given the nickname “Little Miss Dynamite”. Some of Lee’s most successful songs include “Sweet Nothin’s”, “I’m Sorry”, “I Want to Be Wanted”, “Speak to Me Pretty”, “All Alone Am I”, and “Losing You”. Her festive song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, recorded in 1958, topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2023, making Lee the oldest artist ever to top the chart and breaking several chart records.