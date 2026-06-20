Wembley Stadium, London, 1990 & Show Notes:

This was Bill Wyman's last tour with the band, who left in 1993;

Urban Jungle Tour, featuring the North American Steel Wheels Tour stage in favor of the IMAX recording. The Urban Jungle Tour had a different smaller scale stage.

For those pointing out lip syncing: Live at the Max is the first feature film to use IMAX in its full length—a new and complex technology at the time; that is the reason we have it in 1080p today.

The band only agreed to use it unless it didn't jeopardise the live concerts. The solution they found was to record some clips in emptied stadiums as to fill the gaps of the jinxed strips of film.