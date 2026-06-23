“Waiting on a Friend“ is a song by the English rock band the Rolling Stones from their 1981 album Tattoo You. Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and released as the album’s second single, it reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in the US.

History:

Recording of “Waiting on a Friend” (as ‘Waiting for a Friend’) began in late 1972 through early 1973 in Kingston, Jamaica, during the Goats Head Soup sessions. In the liner notes to 1993’s compilation album Jump Back, Mick Jagger said, “We all liked it at the time but it didn’t have any lyrics, so there we were... The lyric I added is very gentle and loving, about friendships in the band.” Jagger also had stated that the 1981 lyrics were contemplated for a future possible video, making the song the first Rolling Stones single to be packaged as a possible video for the emerging MTV channel.

The lyrics see a more mature side of singer Jagger represented. He speaks of setting aside women and vices in favor of making some sense of his life and finding the virtues inherent in true friendship:

Don’t need a whore, I don’t need no booze, don’t need a virgin priest. But I need someone I can cry to, I need someone to protect.

The song is noted for its dreamy qualities brought on by the soft guitars, smooth rhythm, and Jagger’s lilting refrain of “doo-doo-doo”. Veteran Stones collaborator Nicky Hopkins performs the track’s running piano. The Stones hired jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins to perform the solo on this song, as well as two other songs on the album.

Personnel:

The Rolling Stones:

Additional musicians: