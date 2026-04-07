Ronald Dion DeSantis (born September 14, 1978) is an American politician, attorney, and former naval officer serving since 2019 as the 46th governor of Florida.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, DeSantis graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts and from Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctor. He joined the U.S. Navy in 2004 and was promoted to lieutenant before serving as a legal advisor to SEAL Team One. He was stationed at Joint Task Force Guantanamo in 2006 and was deployed to Iraq in 2007. When DeSantis returned to the U.S. about eight months later, the U.S. attorney general appointed DeSantis to serve as a special assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida, a position he held until his honorable discharge from active military duty in 2010.

Maritime Law Judge Advocate from Harvard & Yale, Ron DeSantis.

Navy Seal & BSKT Torture Team member Ron DeSantis (2006-2007)

Free Speech: The Ultimate Guide to Your First Amendment Rights:

The right to free speech is a fundamental aspect of the First Amendment, which guarantees that the government cannot stop you from speaking your mind or punish you for the views you express. This right is a powerful shield that protects your ability to criticize the powerful, protest for change, worship as you choose, or even say things that are deeply unpopular. However, this constitutional megaphone is not an absolute right and does not protect you from the consequences of your speech from private actors.

The right to free assembly is a fundamental civil liberty protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, allowing individuals to gather peacefully for collective expression and advocacy.

Definition and Legal Basis:

The right to free assembly allows individuals to come together in groups to express their views, advocate for causes, and address grievances against the government. This right is enshrined in the First Amendment, which states, “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances”. This clause has been interpreted to protect both the right to assemble and the right to petition, recognizing their importance in a democratic society.

The Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution protects individuals from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. It ensures the right to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, and establishes that warrants must be issued based on probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and must specifically describe the place to be searched and the items to be seized. This amendment is fundamental in safeguarding personal privacy and liberty against arbitrary governmental actions.

CS/CS/HB 1471: Systems of Law and Terrorist Organizations signed into law April 7, 2026:

Systems of Law and Terrorist Organizations; Providing that the Department of State may administratively dissolve a corporation that has been designated as a terrorist organization in certain situations; providing that a person who receives military training from a domestic terrorist organization in certain situations commits a specified crime; providing a person who knowingly provides or attempts or conspires to provide material support or resources to a domestic terrorist organization commits a specified crime; providing that a person who willfully becomes a member of a domestic terrorist organization and serves under the direction or control of such organization with a specified intent commits a specified crime; authorizing the Chief of Domestic Security to designate an organization a domestic terrorist organization or a foreign terrorist organization if certain requirements are met; requiring the Chief to provide specified written notice to the Governor, the Cabinet, and the organization of the designation; providing that the Governor and the Cabinet may by a majority vote approve or reject the designation; requiring the Chief to publish such designation in the Florida Administrative Register within a specified time period after approval of the designation by the Governor and the Cabinet; providing that certain students of school districts and Florida College System institutions are ineligible for specified fee waivers; prohibiting students who promote domestic terrorist organization or foreign terrorist organizations from being awarded certain public institution funds, etc.