Roseanne Roseannadanna on Egyptian Mysticism & King Tut

1. “But, Jane, even though you yell at me and you say that I make you sick all the time and everything, I gotcha this nice little gift for Christmas.”

2. “Bring peace to our fathers, good health to our mothers, and please don’t make me sweat like Dr Joyce Brothers.”

3. “And I, Roseanne Roseannadanna, learned if you want to stay fit in the Hamptons, you gotta eat a lot of roughage.”

4. “Before we ate, we’d bow our heads, bow your head, Jane, come on, bow your head. Bow it. BOW YOUR HEAD!!”

5. “You gotta take the bad with the good.”

Who else chuckles every time they hear, “It just goes to show ya! It’s always something!”? Ah, the timeless wit of Gilda Radner’s Roseanne Roseannadanna from SNL. Ready to sprinkle some vintage laughter into your day? Dive into these iconic zingers and let the nostalgia tickle your funny bone.

6. “Well it just goes to show you, it’s always something! You either got a toenail in your hamburger or toilet paper clinging to your shoe.”

7. “Well, Jane, it just goes to show you, it’s always something! If it’s not one thing, it’s another! If you can’t get tickets to the tut exhibit or you go to green tom.”

8. “It’s like my father always said to me, he said to me, he said, Roseanne Roseannadanna; it’s always something. If it isn’t one thing – it’s another. It’s always something.”

9. “Well, Jane. It just goes to show ya! It’s always somethin’! Either you’re depressed at Christmas, or you got toilet paper hangin’ from your shoe!”