David Russell Williams (born March 7, 1963) is a Canadian serial rapist, murderer and disgraced former colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Williams was born in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, England and his family later emigrated to Canada. He studied economics and political science at the Scarborough campus of the University of Toronto before embarking on a career in the Canadian Forces. He was also a decorated pilot who had flown Canadian Forces VIP aircraft for dignitaries and heads of state. From July 2009 until his arrest, Williams commanded CFB Trenton, Canada's largest military airbase and a hub for the country's foreign and domestic air transport operations.

Williams piloted prime ministers and royalty and later commanded our country's largest air force base in Trenton, Ont. Today, Colonel Russell Williams sits in a prison cell convicted of multiple charges including two murders, sexual assaults and dozens of burglaries. This unbelievable story has captured the country's attention and left people asking the same simple questions: What really happened? Who is the man behind the headlines?



In exclusive interviews with those who know him best, host Bob McKeown reveals, in intricate detail, the story of Colonel Russell Williams — career military man, respected community leader, husband and now, convicted murderer.

In late January 2010, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) discovered evidence implicating Williams in the disappearance and death of Jessica Lloyd, and suspected links to two other crimes that had been committed in proximity to his previous home in Tweed, Ontario. On February 7, Williams was interrogated on video by OPP investigator Jim Smyth and confronted with the evidence of tire tracks and boot prints at Lloyd’s house. Over the next 10 hours, Williams gave a detailed confession of the sexual assault and murder of Lloyd. He also confessed to the sexual assault and murder of Corporal Marie-France Comeau, as well as at least two other cases initially.

Subsequent investigation into Williams brought further confessions and revealed evidence of detailed notes and photographs stored at his home. Evidence showed he had broken into at least 82 houses to steal women’s and girls’ underwear, which later escalated to sexual assaults and later still to the rapes and murders. Williams was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of breaking and entering and sexual assault. Another 82 charges relating to breaking and entering were later added.

On October 21, 2010, Williams was sentenced to two life sentences for first-degree murder, two 10-year sentences for other sexual assaults, two 10-year sentences for forcible confinement, and 82 one-year sentences for breaking and entering, all to be served concurrently. The life sentences mean Williams will serve a minimum of 25 years before parole eligibility. Because he was convicted of multiple murders, he is not eligible for early parole under the “faint hope clause“ of the Criminal Code. Following charges being made in February 2010, he was fired from his post. Following his conviction in October 2010, he was stripped of his commission, ranks and awards by the Governor General on the recommendation of the Chief of the Defense Staff. Williams’ uniform, documents and military equipment were destroyed by the Canadian military.

Military crimes are EXEMPT within Hunger Game Colonial Districts.