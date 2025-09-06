Royal Naval Intelligence Music (007)

These British espionage films became the soundtrack of my life. They helped to spin the windmills of my mind as I waded through my own personal Truman Show.
The MATRIX of Mendacity as presented to us in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area.
Vietnam War, conscription, peace riots, National Guard, suppression of free assembly & free speech.
Haight Asbury Project, sex crimes (Operation Midnight Climax), FREE Concerts in the parks, Honey Pots, Renaissance Fair, LSD, mushrooms, psychedelic music
Zodiac killings, SLA kidnapping Patty Hearst, Zebra killings, Fillmore West, Peoples Temple, Church of Satan, Hare Krisna, Church of Synanon
Hells Angels, Black Panthers, Bohemian Club, Olympic Club, Knights of Malta
Erhard Seminars Training (EST), Transcendental Meditation (TM), Pyramid Clubs
Assassinations of Charles Sullivan, Dr Marcus Foster, Donald DeFreeze, Mayor George Moscone, Harvey Milk, Huey Newton, Kevin Collins, Polly Klass, Jerry Garcia, O’Farrell Theater Jim Mitchell shooting-killing his brother Artie Mitchell in Corte Madera, Corte Madera resident Bill Graham killed on Skaggs Island Naval Communitions Weapons Base Sonoma.
Day on the Green Concerts, Night Clubs
Open spaces for motorcycle riding and racing. All closed down.
Richmond Ramblers, Carnegie Park, Sand Hill Ranch, Horse Hill, Hayward Salt Flats, Fremont Drag Strip night motocross, PAL Alviso motocross, Sears Point, Watsonville, Pescadero, Hollister Hills, New Helvetia, Dixon, E-Street, Mammoth Bar, 10th Street Marysville, Plymouth, McGill Park, Auburn Fairgrounds.
San Francisco Ocean Funhouse, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Amusement rides
San Francisco Fisherman’s Warf, the Wax Museum, 1886 Balclutha Cargo Ship
Sailboat racing, slot car racing, bicycle racing, daily paperboy delivery job
Lemon pelting the Chronical Paperman in his dented VW Bug & 250-paper route.
Tree fort building, war games, WW2 Revell Aircraft Model building, race cars too
Rope swings, dangerous ripe swings summertime fun with the local girls
Trumpet playing, orchestra rehearsals, live concerts
Lover’s Lane vista pull-outs: South Beach Alameda, Berkeley Marina, Grizzly Peak, Skyline Blvd, Donald Drive, El Toyonal, Inspiration Point Wildcat Road, Lake Anza, Elverton Drive, Lafayette Reservoir, Port Costa, Crockett, Mt Davidson, Twin Peaks, Rock City Mt Diablo, Juniper Campground Mt Diablo.
Massive infiltration of illegal drugs into my neighborhood by 1967.